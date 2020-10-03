Nankhumwa, Jappie, Jeffrey, Nthenda seeking court nullification of DPP expulsion

Four main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top officials who have been expelled from the party for alleged indiscipline are heading to court to seek nullification of the decision.

The four are party vice-president’s (South)Kondwani Nankhumwa, secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, treasurer general Jappie Mhango and Mulanje West legislator Yusuf Nthenda.

The four are arguing that their expulsion was unconstitutional.

“We will seek court for nullification of the unconstitutional decision and also seek political solution to this undemocratic tendencies,” said Nthenda.

DPP leader and the country’s immediate past president Peter Mutharika is at loggerheads with some party members who want him to step down from leading the former ruling party ousted from power in the June 23 court sanctioned presidential elections.

Speaking to journalist at his retirement home in Mangochi on Friday where the decision to fire the four was made, the stress-looking Mutharika said: “I am not clinging to the position of party president but I want a proper transition. No one should just highjack the party.

“The party has instituted the functional review committee which will conduct research on why the party performed poorly [in June 23 fresh presidential election] and make other findings. They will deliver the report to me by October 31.”

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira also told journalists after the meeting that the firing means the Nankhumwa, Jeffrey, Nthenda and Mhango cannot conduct any political rally or meeting in the name of DPP.

He said: “The four are hereby not allowed to use the party emblems or convene any meeting in the name of the party.

“We heard that some [Jeffrey] wanted to hold an [NGC] meeting on Saturday [today] in Lilongwe, but they cannot as they are no longer members of the party.”

Mpinganjira was flanked by Charles Mhango, Cecilia Chazama, Francis Mphepo, Mwanamvekha, Uladi Mussa, Tembenu and Bright Msaka.

He said the Central Committee has also reaffirmed its decision that Kasaila should be Leader of Opposition in Parliament replacing Nankhumwa.

In the party, Nankhumwa has since been replaced by Joseph Mwanamvekha as vice-president for the South.

While Jeffrey has been replaced by Samuel Tembenu as Secretary General.

Nthenda, Mulanje North legislator, has been expelled from DPP on accusation of who is defying the party in Parliament when he opposed imposition of Kasaila as Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Jappie Mhango, who is the party’s treasurer general has been replaced by Nick Masebo.

The fight is going to get nasty and threatens to tear apart the once mighty former ruling party.

