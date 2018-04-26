Confusion in CSOs over money for demo: Malawi police mounts more roadblocks in Lilongwe

Civil society organisations (CSOs) planning the April 27 2018 demonstrations were rocked in heated arguments on how to share the money for the protests on the K4 billion payout to members of Parliament (MPs) and other socio-economic and governance issues.

Nyasa Times understands that some of the members who attended a preparatory meeting in Area 10, Lilongwe, on Wednesday nightexpressed unhappiness as they feel cheated after it emerged that money was shared unequally among activists.

According to one insider, the meeting took place in an exclusive Area 10 of Lilongwe from 10pm on Zomba Street.

It took over an hour of accusations and counter-accusations over what Human Rights Defenders Forum (HRDF) chairperson Timothy Mtambo described as “unfair” distribution of money.

It turned out that Mtambo was the unhappiest person in the meeting as he accused Charles Kajoloweka of pocketing more money.

“It’s not fair that some people must pocket more money. We are all in this for the same thing.” Mtambo, who was closely backed by Gift Trapence, accused Kajoloweka of pocketing more money whereas he is bringing a small constituency to the demonstrations.

At one point in the meeting, Mtambo lost his temper and told Kajoloweka that “iwetu ndiwe mwana (You are only kid)”.

Surprisingly, it took Cassim Chilumpha, one of the former Vice Presidents to walk into the meeting and pacify the situation. Chilumpha advised that “we focus on executing the demonstrations and we can sort out the money issues later.”

It was however clear on the face of Mtambo that he was not satisfied or happy although Chilumpha brought some sanity into the room and meeting went to the agenda.

The focus of the meeting was to create ad hoc demonstrations in some city locations parallel to the street demonstrations in order to confuse security authorities. The plan goes as far as burning tyres, burning property and creating chaos in order to make the country ungovernable before 2019 elections.

Politicians from opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have been trying to recruit demonstrators in the townships of Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Police have erected more roadblocks in the capital Lilongwe which many road users have described as abnormal.

But a senior police officer who did not want to be mentioned told Nyasa Times that the roadblocks are normal. “The roadblocks can be placed at any place at any time for security checks,” he said. And, a snapshot check we did reveals that most of the additional roadblocks are “annoying.” Speculations are rife that the additional roadblocks are a “fever” ahead of Friday’s protests. According to a statement by police signed by national spokesperson, James Kadadzera, it acknowledges that the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi affords every citizen the right to assemble and demonstrate with others peacefully and unarmed. “MPS therefore calls upon all Malawians intending to exercise this right by participating in the April 27 demonstrations organized by Civil Society Organisations to do so peacefully and responsibly,” reads the statement in part. The statement adds that every citizen participating in the demonstrations is required, by law, to desist from destruction of property, causing injury to people, unnecessary obstruction of traffic, acts of hooliganism and use of words that propagate hatred against a group of people. Kadadzera says MPS has collected credible intelligence that some unpatriotic Malawians are planning to advance their selfish and criminal interests during the April 27 demonstrations by disguising themselves as demonstrators. The service has since warned any person or organization intending to engage in any criminal act that they will be dealt with according to the law. On the other hand, MPS has assured all peace loving and law abiding Malawians not to live in fear since officers are ready to deal with any unlawful act during the demonstrations.

