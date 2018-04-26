Confusion in CSOs over money for demo: Malawi police mounts more roadblocks in Lilongwe

April 26, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 20 Comments

Civil society organisations (CSOs) planning the April 27 2018 demonstrations were rocked in heated arguments on how to share the money for the protests on  the K4 billion payout to members of Parliament (MPs) and other socio-economic and governance issues.

CSO members organising demo

Nyasa Times understands that some of the members who attended a preparatory meeting in Area 10, Lilongwe, on Wednesday nightexpressed unhappiness as they feel cheated after it emerged that money was shared unequally among activists.

According to one insider, the meeting took place in an exclusive Area 10 of Lilongwe from 10pm  on Zomba Street.
It took over an hour of accusations and counter-accusations over what Human Rights Defenders Forum (HRDF) chairperson Timothy Mtambo described as “unfair” distribution of money.
It turned out that Mtambo was the unhappiest person in the meeting as he accused Charles Kajoloweka of pocketing more money.
“It’s not fair that some people must pocket more money. We are all in this for the same thing.” Mtambo, who was  closely backed by Gift Trapence, accused Kajoloweka of pocketing more money whereas he is bringing a small constituency to the demonstrations.
At one point in the meeting, Mtambo lost his temper and told Kajoloweka  that “iwetu ndiwe mwana (You are only kid)”.
Surprisingly, it took Cassim Chilumpha, one of the former Vice Presidents to walk into the meeting and pacify the situation. Chilumpha advised that “we focus on executing the demonstrations and we can sort out the money issues later.”
It was however clear on the face of Mtambo that he was not satisfied or happy although Chilumpha brought some sanity into the room and meeting went to the agenda.
The focus of the meeting was to create ad hoc demonstrations in some city locations parallel to the street demonstrations in order to confuse security authorities. The plan goes as far as burning tyres,  burning property and creating chaos in order to make the country ungovernable before 2019 elections.
Politicians from opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have been trying to recruit demonstrators in the townships of Lilongwe and Blantyre.
Meanwhile,  Police have  erected more roadblocks in the capital Lilongwe which many road users have described as abnormal.

But a senior police officer who did not want to be mentioned told Nyasa Times that the roadblocks are normal.

“The roadblocks can be placed at any place at any time for security checks,” he said.

And, a snapshot check we did reveals that most of the additional roadblocks are “annoying.”

Speculations are rife that the additional roadblocks are a “fever” ahead of Friday’s  protests.

 

According to a statement by police signed by national spokesperson, James Kadadzera, it acknowledges that the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi affords every citizen the right to assemble and demonstrate with others peacefully and unarmed.

“MPS therefore calls upon all Malawians intending to exercise this right by participating in the April 27 demonstrations organized by Civil Society Organisations to do so peacefully and responsibly,” reads the statement in part.

The statement adds that every citizen participating in the demonstrations is required, by law, to desist from destruction of property, causing injury to people, unnecessary obstruction of traffic, acts of hooliganism and use of words that propagate hatred against a group of people.

Kadadzera says MPS has collected credible intelligence that some unpatriotic Malawians are planning to advance their selfish and criminal interests during the April 27 demonstrations by disguising themselves as demonstrators.

The service has since warned any person or organization intending to engage in any criminal act that they will be dealt with according to the law.

On the other hand, MPS has assured all peace loving and law abiding Malawians not to live in fear since officers are ready to deal with any unlawful act during the demonstrations.

 

Sapitamo kawiri mu DPP
Guest
Sapitamo kawiri mu DPP

Money no money tikukayenda basi..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
Country man
Guest
Country man

Am not MCP supporter but I don’t see how the story is linked to MCP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
santana
Guest
santana

Who pays these guys? Mwayamba kale kukanganira ndalama? Nanga woguba nawowo mudzawapatsa zingati? Iwo ndiye akagube ulere zinthu zoti sizipindula chirichonse? We encourage you for the demos and we wish the results should be as you have planned such as removal of the two ministers. Nanga mwasankha kale wokalandira petition? Mwina mukangopatsa Central or Kaka ni dada because these are the people who will announce the fruits of the demos at the end of the day.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
Nalingula
Guest
Nalingula

Ku Blantyre akupanga coordinate ma demo ndi Thawe osati MCP .Mtambo ndi Trapence anali pa Times zulo.Atiuza route yathu.Upper Stadium to Ginnery Corner then back to Civic Offices.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
Trump Dolnad
Guest
Trump Dolnad

HAHAHAHAHA MPAKANA MWAFIKA POGULA MA JOURNALISTS A NYASATIMES KOMA NDE MWAZIZIDWATU MA CADETS THIS ONE WILL NOT WORK MA GUYS KICKS OF A DYING HORSE.YOU NEEDED SOMEONE WITH GOOD WRITING SKILLS TO COOK IT BETTER NOT THIS AMATEUR KKKKKKK

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
SystemsThinker
Guest
SystemsThinker

Iw Timothy Mtambo ndi Trapence musiyeni mwana naye alawako ndalama alibe kanthutu. Bwanji kodi anyamaaya inu? Dyera choncho nanga mukazalowa ndale sibasi? Kajoloweka udabweze ayise

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Eagle Eyed
Guest
Eagle Eyed

All in it for the same thing ain’t we all ….. “Money”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
Watipa
Guest
Watipa

Confusion or not but tomorrow we are demonstrating

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
Chitsime Chakuya
Guest
Chitsime Chakuya

Whether demonstrations or no demonstration, we are satisfied with the leadership of Professor Auther Peter Mutharika. He came in from prison cell, by then donors run away due to cashgate, further to that there was drought. As if that was not enough, there were floods. The economy was in tatters but he fought all this. We are happy the economy is back on track and donors are here. Prof. APM Aruta continua!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Hatton
Guest
Hatton
Mtambo, do not relent, akupatseko zako and no plan B. Osamumvera Chilumphayo, that guy is damn broke. Apolisi, muthane nao amenewo. Yes, it is their constitutional right to peacefully demonstrate BUT IT IS NOT THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO CAUSE THE COUNTRY UNGOVERNABLE. Why are these idiots fear 2019 if they genuinely believe that the DPP administration has not delivered? Congratulations DPP, you have sent political shock waves to the entire opposition community. Don’t worry some of them with fake American accent are already running away from facing the intelligent Kaliwo. Abale akanatani Chakwera popeza ma speech onse amachita kulembeledwa mbalimu… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago

