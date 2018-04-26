Confusion in CSOs over money for demo: Malawi police mounts more roadblocks in Lilongwe

Civil society organisations (CSOs) planning the April 27 2018 demonstrations were rocked in heated arguments on how to share the money for the protests on the K4 billion payout to members of Parliament (MPs) and other socio-economic and governance issues.
Nyasa Times understands that some of the members who attended a preparatory meeting in Area 10, Lilongwe, on Wednesday nightexpressed unhappiness as they feel cheated after it emerged that money was shared unequally among activists.
But a senior police officer who did not want to be mentioned told Nyasa Times that the roadblocks are normal.
“The roadblocks can be placed at any place at any time for security checks,” he said.
And, a snapshot check we did reveals that most of the additional roadblocks are “annoying.”
Speculations are rife that the additional roadblocks are a “fever” ahead of Friday’s protests.
According to a statement by police signed by national spokesperson, James Kadadzera, it acknowledges that the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi affords every citizen the right to assemble and demonstrate with others peacefully and unarmed.
“MPS therefore calls upon all Malawians intending to exercise this right by participating in the April 27 demonstrations organized by Civil Society Organisations to do so peacefully and responsibly,” reads the statement in part.
The statement adds that every citizen participating in the demonstrations is required, by law, to desist from destruction of property, causing injury to people, unnecessary obstruction of traffic, acts of hooliganism and use of words that propagate hatred against a group of people.
Kadadzera says MPS has collected credible intelligence that some unpatriotic Malawians are planning to advance their selfish and criminal interests during the April 27 demonstrations by disguising themselves as demonstrators.
The service has since warned any person or organization intending to engage in any criminal act that they will be dealt with according to the law.
On the other hand, MPS has assured all peace loving and law abiding Malawians not to live in fear since officers are ready to deal with any unlawful act during the demonstrations.
Leave a Reply
20 Comments on "Confusion in CSOs over money for demo: Malawi police mounts more roadblocks in Lilongwe"
Money no money tikukayenda basi..
Am not MCP supporter but I don’t see how the story is linked to MCP.
Who pays these guys? Mwayamba kale kukanganira ndalama? Nanga woguba nawowo mudzawapatsa zingati? Iwo ndiye akagube ulere zinthu zoti sizipindula chirichonse? We encourage you for the demos and we wish the results should be as you have planned such as removal of the two ministers. Nanga mwasankha kale wokalandira petition? Mwina mukangopatsa Central or Kaka ni dada because these are the people who will announce the fruits of the demos at the end of the day.
Ku Blantyre akupanga coordinate ma demo ndi Thawe osati MCP .Mtambo ndi Trapence anali pa Times zulo.Atiuza route yathu.Upper Stadium to Ginnery Corner then back to Civic Offices.
HAHAHAHAHA MPAKANA MWAFIKA POGULA MA JOURNALISTS A NYASATIMES KOMA NDE MWAZIZIDWATU MA CADETS THIS ONE WILL NOT WORK MA GUYS KICKS OF A DYING HORSE.YOU NEEDED SOMEONE WITH GOOD WRITING SKILLS TO COOK IT BETTER NOT THIS AMATEUR KKKKKKK
Iw Timothy Mtambo ndi Trapence musiyeni mwana naye alawako ndalama alibe kanthutu. Bwanji kodi anyamaaya inu? Dyera choncho nanga mukazalowa ndale sibasi? Kajoloweka udabweze ayise
All in it for the same thing ain’t we all ….. “Money”
Confusion or not but tomorrow we are demonstrating
Whether demonstrations or no demonstration, we are satisfied with the leadership of Professor Auther Peter Mutharika. He came in from prison cell, by then donors run away due to cashgate, further to that there was drought. As if that was not enough, there were floods. The economy was in tatters but he fought all this. We are happy the economy is back on track and donors are here. Prof. APM Aruta continua!