Fote hypes clash of titans on Mibawa TV: Bullets, Wanderers Blantyre derby gets Capital venue

Mibawa Television sports presenter Peter Fote, on Wednesday night emphatically heightened the hype for the Nyasa Big Bullet and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers TNM Super League game which is on at Bingu National Stadium this Saturday in the capital city Lilongwe.

Fote brought senior players Pilirani Zonda for Bullets and Lucky Malata for Wanderers into his programme called Nyambwalinyambwali Sports. He quizzed them with vital questions on how they looked forward to the derby.

The two players developed their football career together at Epac FC and they were also together as they played for the Malawi Under 17.

Talking about the derby, the outspoken Zonda stressed the fact Wanderers has never beaten Bullets in a league encounter for the past two years and he doesn’t see this changing this Saturday.

But the soft spoken Lucky Malata, formerly of Silver Strikers, said he looks forward to breaking that record this Saturday as Captain for the nomads.

Just as it happens with boxers before a bout, the two players outwitted each other with speech that made viewers expect real fireworks this Saturday.

“This derby has always been a thriller from way back when these two teams came into being and this one won’t be exceptional. But at the end of 90 minutes, it will be Bullets carrying the day,” remarked Zonda.

“It will be very very difficult for Bullets to get a goal in this game this time around. Instead, it is the nomads who will go home smiling after the game,” said Malata

