Confusion rocks Northern Region FA

The Northern Region Football Association(NRFA) continues to be at the centre of controversy in their way of running the second tier league in the northern region.

Latest development from NRFA is that Kawalazi Football Club and Nthalire United have been chopped from the list of teams to take part in the 2020 season of the SIMSO Premier League.

The two teams were confirmed and were on the initial final list of 18 teams for the 2020 season that NFRA released.

General Secretary for NRFA, Masiya Nyasulu, on Saturday told a local radio station that Kawalazi withdrew from participating while Nthalire United had to be replaced because it was coming from a hard to reach area.

“You are aware that Nthalire is a hard to reach area especially during the rainy season. As it is now, our league might go deep into the rainy season and it will be difficult for teams to reach that area. So we were looking into such circumstances and that’s why we have decided to bring back Manyamula FC and Chintheche,” Nyasulu said.

This did not go well with Nthalire Unitedwho have since written NRFA to give them valid reasons for their chop.

Nyasulu changed tune on Monday morning saying Nthalire United has some people in their committee who are doing things their own way.

“We know Nthalire is far but we included them in the league. We haven’t chopped them but they should search their committee. Up to now they haven’t paid affiliation fee. They are moving at their own pace.

“We acknowledge that Nthalire is in Malawi and we cannot side line them but they should check their committee. As an association, we cannot leave them because they are from a hard to reach area,” explained Nyasulu contradicting what he earlier said on Saturday morning.

But one of Nthalire United officials, Crossbell Chilongo, said the issue will not end just like and that is why they have written NRFA to give them convincing reasons.

“It is not true that we did not pay affiliation fee. Why did they include us in the list in the first place only to kick us out now? The truth of the matter is that one of our sponsors paid the affiliation fee but their treasurer is failing to produce a receipt. These people know what they are up to,” charged Chilongo.

For some time now, teams in the northern region have been complaining on the way some three people in the NRFA handle issues.

The teams argue that Masiya Nyasulu, Treasurer Chauka Mwasinga and chairperson Lameck Khonje make decisions without consulting the rest of the members in the executive committee.

