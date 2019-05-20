Conservation Music Malawi Chapter to promote folk songs with urban touch

Conservation Music, an organization established with a vision to enable grassroots action for a healthy planet by cultivating the use of music, has bemoaned the possible death of folk songs in the Malawi.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Conservation Music Malawi Chapter (CMMC) Secretary Wezzie Chisenga said fusing folk songs as well as cultures with urban and contemporary music would appeal to people of all generations and the international audience.

He was quick to point out that the locals relate to folk music hence the initiative would help in advocacy and awareness campaigns.

“You hardly find folk songs on the internet. It is quite unfortunate that our folk songs and cultures are not documented. It is therefore against this background that we will be travelling around the country recording new and collecting old folk songs for documentation.

“We want to make it accessible to people, especially those living in diaspora,” Chisenga said.

Once documented, according to Chisenga, write-ups, songs and videos will available on CMMC website.

“We want to make information and material available for researchers as well,” he added.

Among other strategies used in carrying out advocacy and awareness activities across the world, the organization collaborates with local musicians in local styles and languages to produce eco-minded songs and music videos.

The produced material is distributed through radio and TV, online, and throughout a network of dozens of local chapters, implementing partners, schools and extracurricular programs.

Besides music, Conservation Music also develops classroom materials to encourage fun, engaging and versatile eco-education for teachers in conservation music’s program countries and around the world.

