Conservation Music Malawi commemorates 2020 Earth Day

Conservation Music Malawi (CMMW) has joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 50th edition of Earth Day in the midst of Covid 19 global health crisis.

Falling on 22 April, Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

As the world faces two crises, the COVID-19 pandemic and the other is a slowly building disaster for the environment, this year’s event has been commemorated online.

CMMW Country coordinator Elias Gaveta said the organization has joined EARTHRISE, a global digital mobilization that drives actions big and small, gives diverse voices a platform and demands bold action for people and the planet in commemorating the day.

“CMMW in its role of promoting environmental sustainability and climate action, it has produced songs and poems that talk about the need of coordinated efforts in restoring the land, reducing pollution and protecting wetlands,” he said.

Meanwhile, a song by Clifford Mkanthama talks about land restoration, a poem by Binge talks about the impacts of climate change and what we all can do, a poem by Zinja talks about how water is life

CMMW on 22 April also launches a song by Tigris and Chisomo’s Fate short story, both of these talk about floods preparedness, prevention, response and roles of different stakeholders.

Gaveta further encouraged the general public to follow #EarthDayAfrica #EarthDay #EarthRise as well as joining the existing social media environmental movement such as #ClimateStrikeOnline or #fridaysforfuture.

Conservation Music Malawi (CMMW) is a registered, non-profit organization made up of activists and artists from a wide array of expertise.

Stream and download CMMW Earth Day music, poem and short story

https://audiomack.com/song/conservation-music-malawi/climate-change

https://audiomack.com/song/conservation-music-malawi

http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=13916

https://audiomack.com/song/conservation-music-malawi/madzi-ndimoyo

Watch “Ndizothekera” by Tigris https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wy7GunVIWBQ

