Conserve with Benefits Organization advises Malawian youths to form, work in cooperatives

Conserve with Benefits (C-with-B) has advised young people in Malawi to form and work in cooperatives in order for them to maximize potential and benefits from their various enterprises.

C-with-B is a Malawian-based nonprofit-making non-governmental organization (NGO) that is committed to initiating unique, catalytic and scalable interventions aimed at conserving the environment while delivering sustainable socio-economic development for the people of Malawi.

Over the past months, the organization has been training the youths in modern agricultural practices and agribusiness skills development as one way of combating and mitigating effects of climate change.

The graduation of the first cohort of the trainees was held at Maziko Youth Test Farm in Lilongwe on Friday.

Speaking at the event, C-with-B Team Leader Collins Mittochi said the aim of the training was to equip the youth with agribusiness techniques that will help them become more productive in their communities.

Mittochi said despite gaining the skills, there is always need for them to work together through cooperatives so that they should be able to enhance their lobbying power and voice to influence policy and actions for the creation of an enabling environment for doing business in Malawi.

“Our vision as a Youth Test Farm is to train the youth in practical techniques and train them to take agriculture as a business where they have to know business principles, entrepreneurship, financial plans, business plans and agriculture practices,” he said.

Group Village Head Mpetsankhuli commended the organization for the initiatives, saying it will help young people to become more productive as well as self-reliant through agribusiness.

Mpetsankhuli said it is a pity that despite gaining the skills, majority of the young people fail to grow due to lack of support.

“Most of the youth traders face challenges like inadequate capital to grow their business, do not face steady markets for their products and also they are pushed out of the business due to luck of technical support, hence for the organisation to continue supporting the youths to realize their dream,” he said.

One of the graduates, Elia Gibson, aged 24, from Malinga Village Elia Gibson, said she has gained adequate knowledge and skills to enable him thrive in his agribusiness.

Maziko Youth Test Farm, in partnership with Youthure Foundation, has now recruited 47 students.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!