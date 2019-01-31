Construction of K11.1bn Nsanje-Marka Road to begin soon – Mpinganjira

Construction of the 29 kilometres Nsanje-Marka road will commence in earnest in the next few days as government has put aside K11.1 billion for the project.

Roads Authority (RA) Board Chairperson, Brown Mpinganjira on Wednesday assured stakeholders in Nsanje that government is committed to constructing the road during an interface meeting in readiness for the start of the long-awaited project.

He said it has always been the wish of government to ensure that development is evenly distributed in all districts in the country.

“Today is one of the most significant days ever for me as a board chair but also unique for the people in Nsanje. They have always wanted the Nsanje-Marka Road upgraded. We have come with the contractor juts to show commitment towards the project,” the Board Chair stated.

He dismissed assertions from other quarters, mainly the opposition that government is just blind-folding the electorates as the general elections were getting closer, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government aims at fulfilling the country’s development agenda.

“Ironically, the contractor, China Railway 20 Bureau Limited to which government has awarded the contract has already mobilised on site the needed plants and equipment as you can see ready for the work. The construction will last for 18 months.

“The K 11.1 billion has already been sourced. It is the government which is funding the project,” Mpinganjira disclosed.

He urged traditional leaders in the district to guard their communities against any malpractices such as vandalism and theft of fuel from the contractor, the conduct had potential to derail the project.

Senior Chief Malemia commended government for providing the much-needed project which people in the district had been pleading for over a long period of time.

“We are very grateful to government for considering the construction of this road. We have had challenges with the road especially during the rainy seasons,” he pointed out.

“I would like to call on my subjects to support the construction works. As communities, we should own the project by proving security to the equipment and the workers,” Malemia observed.

He appealed to the contractor to consider hiring local people so that by the end of the day they should be economically empowered.

Nsanje South Member of Parliament, Thomson Kamangira said the area stands to develop once the project is completed, noting that his constituents have been encountering mobility challenges due to the bad road network.

“I am very thankful to President Prof. Peter Mutharika for considering Nsanje-Marka Road. We have been encountering challenges due to poor road network. The construction of the road will uplift the face of the constituency and that of the district,” he added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :