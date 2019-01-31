Skeffa releases gospel single: ‘Chimwemwe Chanu Ambuye’

Lilongwe-based popular musician Skeffa Chimoto also known as ‘Jamming Machine’ and leader of Real Sounds Band has released a latest gospel single titled ‘Chimwemwe Chanu Ambuye’.

The artist said he has done the song in line with his Church’s theme of spreading the message of God for this year.

“I have done the song Chimwemwe Cha Yehova Ndiye Mphamvu Yanga based on this year’s theme for our church-Mvama CCAP. This song is not for sale and it’s not gonna be put in any album” said Skeffa.

“When you listen to it please share to others so that the message can go where ever possible’” he added.

The song centres much on reminding people the greatness of God and the importance of seeking him at all times first comparing to everything on earth.

The track also faults most of the Christians who praises fellow human beings because of their wealth or based on their leadership positions in the faith community which he says doesn’t please God.

According to the artist, most of the Christians expect to hear positive stories from their pastors and ask more from God without repenting and walk his path.

‘Lyrically strong’

Meanwhile, people have reacted positively to the song.

Ephraim Nyondo who is Public Relations Manager for Malawi’s South African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has described the song as ‘lyrically strong’.

Also commenting on the same is Harry Paul Kamanga while calling upon others to sample the track said: “I have listened to the song and this man has got everything. I call him Abusa..this is a new song a gospel tune just listen to it you will come back say thank you Jesus”.

Annother commentator Emmanuel Chikuse described the song as done by an ‘ultra gifted’ artist.

“It is Biblically, lyrically and melodically sound… Big up” he said.

