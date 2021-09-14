Construction of new Lilongwe area 23 Road starts mid September

Lilongwe’s Area 23 road users will soon breathe a sigh of relief as works for the construction of a new quality bitumen road are expected to start this month, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Ulemu Msungama has announced.

The road that connects Mchesi, Kawale, Chilinde and Area 23 townships has been in bad shape mainly due to poor drainage system that causes overflowing of water right on the road surface leading to development of big pot holes that are a recipe to accidents.

Good road network is an enabler to development and the Chakwera administration has gone flat out upgrading various roads country – wide as it lays a tangible foundation to develop Malawi.

Just recently, President Chakwera also launched a massive K13 billion six lane road from Parliament roundabout through Kamuzu Central Hospital to Shoprite.

Once completed, the project is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve the face of the capital city.

“The wait is finally over!” excited Msungama who is also Minister of Sports wrote on his Facebook page.

“Following a very fruitful discussion and briefing session with Roads Authority regarding the Area 23 Road, I can comfortably confirm that site clearing and civil works will start in earnest as from Thursday, September 16th 2021 when Roads Authority (RA) will hand over the site to the selected contractor.

“All issues that led to delays have been duly resolved and this is why we are now at the brink of the project start.”

Msungama said unlike in the past where the works were sub – standard, this time around, the new road will be of high quality with broad shoulders and proper drainage system.

“I have seen the designs, and I can assure the people of Area 23 that this time around, there will be no short cuts, appropriate and thick bitumen, well developed shoulders and well calibrated drains,” emphasized Msungama.

“A few more projects are in the pipeline and this is testament that the Tonse Government under the leadership of Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera means serious business, and we shall deliver seriously one high quality project at a time.

Speaking in a separate telephone interview Msungama said the project will be implemented in phases to avoid traffic congestion.

“We don’t want to create unnecessary traffic jams hence the project will be done in phases,” said the youthful minister.

Efforts to speak to Roads Authority Spokesperson Portia Kajanga proved futile as her mobile phone perpetually went unanswered.

