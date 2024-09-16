Consumers urged to use energy alternatives that are ozone and climate friendly

Consumers and end users of refrigerators have been asked to use the recommended alternatives that are energy efficient, ozone and climate friendly for the country to play its part as the world deals with the threat of ozone depletion.

The advice was made by Secretary for Natural Resources & Climate Change, Yusuf Mkungula today during the commemoration of International Day for the Protection of the Ozone Layer held at Soche Technical College in Limbe, Blantyre.

The day is being celebrated world over under the theme; ‘Montreal Protocol: Advancing Climate Action’, which highlights the positive impact of the Montreal Protocol in promoting the recovery of the ozone layer and addressing climate change.

The venue was perfectly chosen as Soche Technical College has a syllabus in refrigeration mechanics engineering and the Ministry has identified it as centre of excellence in producing the right calibre of technicians for them to observe professionalism and integrity in their daily duties.

The partnership comes along with state-of-art testing equipment that the Ministry provided for the students to be on top of their game, which the private sector of the refrigeration and air conditioning is being encouraged to take advantage of.

Thus Mkungula urged the students that once they get into the industry, they should provide recommendations to their clients on all alternative technologies that are commended by the Montreal Protocol.

He encouraged the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning sector “to invest in ozone friendly technologies that are available in the country” and also appealed to suppliers “to import all the new alternative technologies in the refrigeration sector to meet the demand of the country”.

“The purpose of the day is to reflect on our efforts as a nation to deal with the threat of ozone depletion and reminds us of the important role we need to take to protect our environment,” Mkungula said.

“The ozone layer, a fragile shield of gas, protects the Earth from the harmful portion of the rays of the sun, thus helping preserve life on the planet.

“Depletion of the ozone layer entails that more ultra violet rays reach the earth surface and this is known to negatively affect human health and the ecosystem [such as] increased incidence of skin cancer, eye cataracts, damage to the human immune system and to the ecology of the earth.

“Upon discovery that some human made chemicals are leading to the depletion of the Ozone layer, the international community negotiated the Vienna Convention in 1985 and its Montreal Protocol for the protection of the ozone layer in 1987.

“Malawi joined the international community to fight for the protection of the ozone layer by ratifying both the Vienna Convention and the Montreal protocol, in April 1992.”

He highlighted the significant progress Malawi has made in the protection of the ozone layer such as phasing out use of methyl bromide in tobacco — a fumigant for controlling a wide range of pests and pathogens present in soils, as well as in post-harvest storage of commodities.

“The country also phased out use of Chlorofluorocarbons such as R11 and R12 in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector and as we move to a more climate change action, Malawi joins the international community in completely phasing out use of hydrochlorofluorocarbons by 2030 and reducing use of hydrofluorocarbons such as R134a, R410 and R404a which significantly contribute to climate change.

“To do this, we need to use alternative natural refrigerants such as hydrocarbons that include R600a and R290 in the refrigeration air conditioning sector and cold rooms.

“For Malawi to expedite the processes for phasing out these chemicals, there is need to enhance public awareness campaigns; capacity building of customs and other enforcement agencies on monitoring and prevention of illegal trade of ODS; capacity building of refrigeration experts on good refrigeration practices; and promotion of ozone and climate friendly technologies.”

He thus encourage law enforcement agencies, “to continue assisting the Ministry on enforcement and compliance mechanisms to ensure illegal trade of these chemicals is prevented” while pledging that “the Government shall continue to facilitate implementation of programmes that ensure complete phase out of ozone depleting substances in Malawi”.

He took cognizance of the international support the Ministry gets through Multilateral Fund of Montreal Protocol through United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), which has made the phasing out of the ozone depleting substances a reality.

Representing UNEP was Patrick Salifu, who read out a special message from the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres to the global community, who said: “Let’s commit to making peace with our planet; let’s commit to build on the success of the Montreal Protocol to show what international cooperation at its best can achieve.

“At a time when multilateralism is under severe strain, the Montreal Protocol to help protect the ozone layer stands out as a powerful symbol of hope. It is a reminder that when countries show political resolve for the common good, change is possible.

“In uniting the world to phase out the consumption and production of different ozone depleting substances, the Protocol has also contributed to shielding carbon sinks, protecting humanity’s health, and avoiding economic losses.

“The ozone layer, once an ailing patient, is on the road to recovery. Now, it’s time to go further.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!