NICO Holdings, NICO Capital teams crowned ‘One Nico Executive Invitational Golf Challenge’ winners

Lilongwe based NICO Holdings Limited and NICO Capital Limited team from Blantyre have been crowned champions of the 2024, One NICO Executive Invitational Golf Challenge, a victory that saw the two teams booking their ticket for a paid-for trip to Sun City in South Africa where they will fly to relax for a holiday and play golf later next year.

The much exiting golf tournament which was graced by the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Vera Kamtukule took place at Limbe Country Club where a total of 18 teams all from NICO Group subsidiaries competed.

NICO Holdings team which was comprised of laddies only managed to broke the first ever record since the introduction of the tournament in 2021 after scoring 90 points and automatically emerge the first laddies team champions to secure their Sun City place while NICO Capital scored 86 points.

Representative of the NICO Holdings Limited team, Stella Ng’oma expressed excitement for coming out victorious in the competition which she described it as tough considering the presence of the most respected and experienced golfers who have them a tight battle.

“We really feel humbled to be the champions. We only had few days to prepare for the tournament but we just encouraged each other to have self confidence and patience when playing which worked to our plan,” said Ng’oma.

One of the NICO Capital Limited players, Misheck Essau said, “This win has created an exciting moment to us because it wasn’t an easy task to take as we played with some parts of the courses dryish due to weather and it required one to be careful and discipline has played a big contribution to our championship,”

In her remarks, Kamtukule applauded NICO Group Company for the great contribution it is making to development of the country through its corporate social responsibility.

Kamtukule described the golf tournament as a big platform which helps Companies and individuals for networking purposes as well as connecting the sport with tourism and business development.

“If we are to achieve the Malawi 2063 agenda then majority of the companies must emulate what NICO Group is doing by investing in different areas of developments and one of it is sports.

‘As you know very well, through all its subsidiary companies, NICO is doing a great work not only in sports but also in the education, religious, infrastructure, business just to mention a few, which is part of supporting the government,” said Kamtukule.

NICO Group Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda described the fourth tournament which was under the them; Swing for Success as one of the the competitive event as teams were geared to showcase their skills and outclass their counterparts in order to book their Sun City trip ticket.

“This was a great event and this is exactly what we expected to bring the NICO Group leadership to get together, compete while having fun, engaging as well as discussing matters where they believe they are working good and know where to improve.

“The other major aspect was to bring the leadership of each company and its key stakeholders which include clients, regulator, service provider and many more. Besides engaging among the NICO leadership team, we also use it as an opportunity for the NICO leadership team to engage the external stakeholders which was achieved,” said Kumwenda.

In the Longest Drive categories Ishmael Anizi and Esther Kawale won for the Men and Laddies whilst Lassy Pinto and Stella Ng’oma scooped the Nearest to the Pin category respectively.

During the tournament, NICO Group donated K1 million to Limbe Golf Club to help the maintenance of the greens.

