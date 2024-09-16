Human trafficking on the increase at Dzaleka refugee camp

Officials from the Department for Refugees in the Ministry of Homeland Security say human trafficking cases are increasing at Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa.

The department officials have told members of parliamentary committee on Defense and Security that they are dealing with the matter.

Hilda Katema Kausiwa, senior administrative and operations manager for the department for refugees in the ministry of Homeland Security confirmed the human trafficking activity at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

“Yes, we are aware it is an issue of concern for us to note that the camp is being used for human trafficking activities,” said Kausiwa.

She added that the department is working with other security agencies to provide support since they lack the expertise to handle these matters.

Elton Phulusa, Dzaleka refugee Camp manager echoed Kausiwa’s concerns, noting that security at the camp, which houses over 55,000 documented residents, is stretched thin with only 15 police officers assigned to maintain order.

Salim Bagus, Chairperson of the parliamentary committee on defense and security said, “Human trafficking is a very big challenge in this country, and this has to be addressed.

“He mentioned that the issue would be discussed further when the committee convenes with security agencies in the near future to address national security concerns.

Meanwhile, Youth and Society Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka said that human trafficking is being facilitated by a network that includes some government officials, urging the need for scrutiny of institutions responsible for security.

“There are suspicions that even immigration officers, police, and other government officials are part of the networks facilitating human trafficking,” said Kajoloweka.

He stressed that it would be impossible to establish trafficking networks in a refugee camp without institutional failures and called for increased accountability.

Recently, the Malawi Defense Force arrested several foreign nationals from Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa on suspicion of illegal residence, with some allegedly involved in human trafficking. Among those arrested was a Malawian believed to be part of a trafficking ring.

When asked why many refugees and asylum seekers choose Malawi, a representative of the Somali community said that “Malawi is one of the safest places to live compared to other African countries.”

Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa, established in 1994 to host 12,000 refugees and asylum seekers, had grown to accommodate 55,261 residents by the end of August 2024.

