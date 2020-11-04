Contractor on Dedza-Kasumbu Road complains about harassment by road users

A contractor working on the Dedza-Kasumbu Road has lodged complaints about alleged harassment of workers by road users who refuse to use diversions that have been created to facilitate the project.

Briefing Dedza District Council Public Works Committee members who toured the project, Sempha Investment Site agent Musatero Nkhonzi said some road users threaten their workers when they are told to use diversions.

Nkhonzi said: “Some members of our workforce have been threatened with weapons by some individuals who own cars.These people forcefully remove the drums which we have used to close the road as we work on it.”

He said the situation is impeding progress of our work, saying they were supposed to finish by 27th December, but this might not be achieved.

Nkhonzi has since asked the district council to intervene in the situation to ensure the smooth progress of the project.

Chairperson of the Public Works Committee in Dedza, Councillor Francis Chimpikizo, assured the contractor that the council would involve the police to deal with those responsible.

“It is unfortunate that people are failing to realise that this road will help develop our district. Instead of letting the contractors do their job, some selfish individuals are impeding it,” he said.

Chimpikizo said the local council would go around sensitising residents on the importance of the road so that it should be completed on time.

In his remarks, Dedza District Council Building Supervisor, Uthman Nkhoma urged people to adhere to the road signs put by the contractors, saying delays in the project will make the council lose money through compensations to the contractor.

The six-kilometer Dedza-Kasumbu Road project is being constructed with funds from the World Bank through Agriculture Sector Wide Approach (ASWAP).

