Contractor upbeat on Dowa-Salima Road deadline

A hilly rocky landscape and now heavy rains have posed unique challenges for construction of Dowa-Salima Road but the contractor for the project says the road will be ready September 2019 as estimated.

China-Civil Engineering, the constructors for the initially K3.4 billion road made the commitment when it organized a media tour to demonstrate the work which has been done and what would be done.

So far the constructor has completed 4 kilometes of the 14.7 kilometre road and addressing the media, Managing Director for the company, Joe Zhou, said the company has targeted a deadline of September to complete the project.

He said the company has invested in heavy equipment which has been used to tear apart hills to curve out a new straight road and was still on the sight despite the return of heavy rains.



Zhou said such measures will ensure the company completes the project within its 18 month period.



“We thank Malawi government for the support and the people around the area. We are optimistic we will finish in good time and we will give the people of Dowa a very good road,” said Zhou.



In separate interviews, community members expressed delight at the progress of the work and said the community are reaping benefits of social-economic transformation following the opening of the completed parts of the road.



“We were struggling with taking to markets our farm produce and we were struggling especially during rain season like this to even go to hospitals, we are now easily getting transport, more minibuses are operating and the travel time has lessened,” said Manakedwe Kosamu, from Infa Yatonse village, Traditional Mkupula, Dowa.



Apart from the Dowa road, the Chinese firm recently completed the construction of Dedza-Lobi road.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said government is satisfied with the progress of the project which is expected to improve.people’s lives in communities along the road.

