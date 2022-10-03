Cool Cat Casino: A Popular Platform for American Players

October 3, 2022 Our Reporter Be the first to comment

CoolСat Casino is an American Virtual Casino Group project. It was launched in 2002. The casino has a license by the Costa Rican Gaming Commission. It has a good reputation and is popular among local players. Gamblers are offered a variety of games, generous bonuses, and fast transfer of prizes. It is worth learning more about the cooperation and signing up.

Features of the Official Website

The website has an unusual design. Signature colors are blue and silver. The logo and the homepage are decorated with cat images. The structure is standard, you can learn about current promotions, payment methods, types of entertainment on the official website.

The website supports the English language. There are sections with privacy policy, and about the website information. Blog with interesting articles and news about the casino is actively running.

Mobile Capabilities

The gambling website was created according to a modern template. Gamblers can play using PCs and cell phones. The website can work from any browser and phone regardless of the operating system. It adjusts to the screen size.

The mobile version supports similar functionality and options. You can play for free and for money, and take bonuses also. Apps for Android and iPhone are not available.

How to Sign Up

For real betting, you need to create a personal account. The procedure requires:

  1. Filling out a form with personal data.
  2. Confirming the email.

Players over 18 years of age can sign up. It is forbidden to create multiple accounts. Log in to the account is made through a special form, which specifies a login and password.

Game Library

The online casino offers about 220 games. Players will find:

  • slots;
  • card games: poker, baccarat, blackjack;
  • table games: roulette, craps, sic bo;
  • instant lotteries.

Cool Cat Casino cooperates only with one content provider – Real Time Gaming. The company regularly provides new products. Due to the convenient sorting it is easy to find the slot machine you wish. There is no section with live dealers.

Bonus program

The marketers of the US online casino have prepared a variety of promos. However, bonuses are only available to new players. Current offers:

  • 250% for the first deposit of $30 or more;
  • 300% bonus given at random slots;
  • 350% + 35 free spins for the first deposit from $150.

There is no VIP program with levels. However, high rollers can get more favorable conditions. To discuss them, you have to contact the support service. There are no tournaments and lotteries.

Financial Policy

The website supports popular financial transaction methods in the United States. Available:

  • Visa and MasterCard credit cards;
  • Electronic payment systems NETELLER;
  • Cryptocurrencies – bitcoin.

Minimum deposit amount is $30, minimum withdrawal amount is $200. It is possible to transfer up to $2,500 per week. Verification is obligatory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEQdrdAB36k

