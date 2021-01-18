Coronavirus claims life of prominent Catholic priest

January 18, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

A prominent Catholic priest has succumbed to  coronavirus (Covid-19).

Father Dr. Dominic Kazingatchire

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) says Father Dr. Dominic Kazingatchire of Dedza Diocese has died this morning.

ECM secretary general Father Henry Saindi says Father Kazingatchire died Monday morning at Adventist Hospital.

According to Father Saindi, the remains of Fr. Kazingatchire, who until his death was Director of Academic Affairs at the Catholic University of Malawi (CU), will be buried this afternoon in Dedza following Covid-19 preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Rosy Chinunda, who once served as President of Netball Association of Malawi, has died.

She died yesterday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after a battle with pneumonia.

Chinunda was board member of the Malawi National Council of Sports and those we have spoken to say she will be missed for her charming personality.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mtende
Mtende
2 hours ago

What a great loss Fr. Kazingatchire. You will be missed

0
Reply
Justice for all
Justice for all
3 hours ago

Rest in peace

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
National Bank of Malawi launches insurance premium financing product

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has rolled out an insurance premium financing facility where the bank will pay annual...

Close