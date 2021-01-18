Covid-19 affects implementation of Tonse campaign promises
There are growing fears that President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse alliance administration might fail to implement some of its campaign promises due to Covid-19.
One of the key campaign promises include the creation of one million jobs.
George Phiri, a political expert with Livingstonia University said the upsurge in new infections and deaths over the last few weeks will make it difficult for the Chakwera administration to fulfil some of its promises.
Phiri says with the Covid-19 situation, government will in the long run find it hard to fulfil promises as tax revenue is likely to drop due to policies such as the K100,000 tax free band.
He has challenged government to prioritize initiatives that will enhance peoples livelihoods in times of Covid-19 pandemic if it is going to maintain public trust.
In a televised address on Sunday, President Chakwera said Malawians should accept that the scale of the pandemic demands a change of priorities.
“This is important to say because there are some who are still obsessed with politics, some who are still obsessed with cabinet appointments and reshuffles, and some who are still obsessed with campaign promises that were made on assumptions and in conditions that no longer hold.
“When a ship is at sea and it comes across unexpected rapids and is hit by an expected storm, only a foolish captain would insist on maintaining the same course,” said Chakwera.
The Malawi leader – who last week lost two Cabinet ministers in a space of a day to the virus – said “selfish and careless behaviour” fuelling the pandemic at individual and communal levels must stop.
George Phiri, stop this stupidity. Tonse government made these promises between May an d June 2020 and we already had Covid-19 and nobody knew exactly when this would come to an end. Why did they continue to make these unrealistic promises? Was it an issue of bola DPP ichoke? This is the most outrageous and silly confession I have ever heard from a government in power. As voters, we have been duped. I bet you 75% of what these guys promised won’t be fulfilled. Lord have mercy
This is Bull Shit!! Don’t find Covid 19 as a scape goat to your campaign promises. You were making those promises when Covid 19 was there already and you were chosen as president amid covid 19. Worse still, you were the ones that told us that Covid 19 is fake, we can hug one another. So what are you telling us today? If you knew Covid 19 is real, you would not promise us what you said because you would know that in Covid situation it is difficult do implement your promises. Shut up your mouths Mother Fuckers!!!
COVID-19 has become a reason for failures of this govt. Half a year has passed with no single job created, and you blame it on Covid19. Failures
No Dr Chakwera, your short-sightedness and lack of advisors are the conditions withholding the fulfillment of campaign promises. You were warned against nepotism in your cabinet appointments, against underplaying the dangers of Covid, against overpromising. Now you are trying to find an excuse.