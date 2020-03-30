Coronavirus forces Malawi President Mutharika to reduce public appearances – State House

President Peter Mutharika has drastically reduced his public appearances as a strict preventive measure against the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said Mutharika will rarely appear in public as his appearances attract more than 100 people.

“The measures he announced as preventive against the coronavirus also affects him and the cabinet,” said Kalilani.

Kalilani also said that he has limited the number of people he meets every day, ranging from 10 to 20 only every day.

He said this also applies to his cabinet, saying the ministers now adhere to the government strict preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Malawi is one of the few countries in Africa not yet registered any patient of the pandemic but by the coronavirus has hit neighbouring Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania and the country’s economic powerhouse, South Africa.

