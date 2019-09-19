Council suspends hospital official over illegal purchases, ambulance use

Mangochi district council has suspended its procurement officer for flouting procurement procedures after he was caught by communities in the district illegally using an ambulance for cabbage he had bought for sale to the hospital.

In a letter dated September 18 2019, principal administrative officer for the council Dominic Mwandira says John Phiri will receive full pay while on suspension as investigations are going on.

“On Monday, 16th September, 2019, you were caught by community members from Mangochi district with a council ambulance vehicle Reg. number MG530AK with full of cabbage coming from Ntcheu without the authority and knowledge of the council’s Ag director of Health and Social Services as well as the controlling offcer.

“I find this as a significant case as your conduct has put Mangochi district council in disrepute,” reads part of the letter.

Mwandira says the Malawi Public Service Regulations provides that a civil servant is guilty of misconduct who fails to comply with the public procurement Act or fails to protect government property or uses it in a careless manner.

