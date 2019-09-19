Assets declarations body to cut activities due to low funding

Director of Public Officers Declarations Christopher Tukula says his office put on hold a K23 million asset verification exercise due to low funding.

Tukula told a joint cluster committee of parliament on committee on commissions, statutory authorities and public appointments said the government has allocated K694.8 million for the financial year instead of the budgeted K1.2 billion.

Tukula therefore said this means the directorate will also put on hold the procurement of verification data analysis software worth K16 million and development of online declaration system which costs K33.7 million.

He, however, said his office is committed towork diligently to ensure compliance with the Public Officers Act.

The Public Officers (Declaration of Assets, Liabilities and Business Interests) Act requires prescribed public officers, including elected officials, to submit to the directorate declarations of their assets, liabilities and business interests, including filing updates annually.

It also requires the directorate to verify and publish the declared information, further permitting the public to access the declarations upon request.

Section 15 of the Assets Declarations law obliges public officers, their immediate family members and associates to declare their financial status and other assets including sources of funding and how the assets were acquired.

Last year, the office exposed six members of Parliament, including a minister who did not declare their assets, and it wrote the then Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya to declare their seats vacant.

To date, Parliament has not declared their seats vacant despite being given a letter to do so by the Public Declarations of Assets and Liabilities Office.

