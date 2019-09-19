Malawi police arrest Mozambican couple for marketing albino child

A couple from Mozambique is in police custody in Malawi for allegedly trying to find a market for their four-year child with albinism.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigaru said Juwao Biziwick and his wife Sonia Siposi were apprehended at Tsangano in Ntcheu when they went from pub after pub and other public places trying to sell off their unsuspecting child at K9.5 million.

Juwao is the step father of the child, according to Chigaru.

“The communities found this bizarre and reported the matter to police who immediately arrested them,” said Chigaru.

In addition to the selling of child case, Juwao has also been charged with a charge of being found in possession of a firearm without licence.

Chigaru said Juwao and a village headman in Ntcheu named Marko Maliachelo were found with a pistol.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :