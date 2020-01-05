Councillor forced out of DPP over demand for pay hike: Claims receiving threats

Ward councillor Alexander Cosmas, who is the leader of the group calling itself ‘Malawi Concerned Councillors’, demanding an immediate 200 percent increase in their monthly honoraria and allowances, has been forced out of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and claims he is receiving threats to his life.

Cosmas warned that the concerned councillor will hold protests if their demands are ignored.

The group is demanding that their monthly honoraria should be increased from K100 000 to K350 000 each, translating to K161 million for 462 councillors.

But Cosmas said he has since been receiving threats from party officials.

“I am living dangerously and cannot continue serving DPP,” he said.

He said the party has been irked with his stand that his grouping would partner with various stakeholders like HRDC [Human Rights Defenders Coalition] and others so that their work conditions are improved.

“We must state here that all is set for us to hold national demonstrations if we are not attended to,” Cosmas said.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho described the grouping pushing for the raise in perks as illegal.

Besides the monthly honoraria, the councillors also want fuel allowance raised from K40 000 to K150 000 per month to ease their mobility in their respective wards.

The concerned councillors also want their motorcycle loans increased from K1.5 million to K5.2 million to enable them buy durable motorcycles to take them through a five-year term.

The councillors are also asking for K30 000 monthly airtime, K50 000 ward allowance and that each of them should be on a K60 000 medical scheme.

