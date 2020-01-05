Police says no shielding of errant cops:  Msundwe rape probe at ‘advanced stage’

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) says criminal investigations into officers alleged to have sexually molested women in Lilongwe at Msundwe are at advanced stage with a promised that they will be no shielding of the errant cops.

According to a recent report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), police officers raped 13 women, defiled a girl and sexually assaulted three under-18 girls during their October 8 2019 operation around the area.

In its report, MHRC said the police officers committed the crimes when the unarmed and defenceless women were fleeing the violent scenes in Msundwe, Mpingu, Kadziyo and M’bwatalika, in the outskirts of Lilongwe City.

National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera sounded confident that the investigations by the law enforcers will be conducted in a ‘very’ professional manner.

“A team of six senior police investigators from across the country is at an advanced stage of the investigations.

“Police management is confident that these criminal investigations will be conducted in a professional manner without bias,” said Kadadzera in a statement dated 4 January 2020.

Kadadzera added: “The investigations are paying due attention to the inqury report by MHRC both in social and mainstream media and most importantly testimonies from victims and witness.”

In his New Year’s address, President Peter Mutharika assured Malawians to unveil the truth into the said sexual allegations.

“Government has taken note of the allegations of police heavy-handedness in some parts of Lilongwe after a police officer was murdered there while on duty. Investigations are underway to establish the truth about the allegations,” assured President Mutharika, who is also Commander in Chief of Malawi Police Services.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are demanding the arrest of police officers involved in the scandal.

European Union (EU) mission in the country also called for a “swift and decisive” reaction on the incident by competent national authorities.

