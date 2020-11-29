Councillors demand K200 000 for meeting Chakwera

Ward councillors from Blantyre have been caught on camera demanding K200, 000 for meeting president Lazarus Chakwera at Sanjika palace in the commercial city.

Chakwera met the councillors and members of parliament from the city on Sunday, the first of such a meeting since Chakwera floored former president Peter Mutharika in a court sanctioned presidential election on June 23.

Speaking after the audience with the President, the councillors said the K20,000 they received from Sanjika palace for meeting the president was peanuts, saying they used to get K200,000 after meeting the president during the Democratic Progressive Party regime.

However, some section of society has questioned the use of public money to pay the councillors allowances just for meeting the president after lunch hour and were ferried to the palace in a hired bus.

