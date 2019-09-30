Councillors lead demos against removal of DC Kalilombe

Councillors in Dedza have led a peaceful protest against the decision by the ministry of Local government and Rural Development to transfer their district commissioner.

The councilors and other residents say the ministry should rescind its decision to transfer Paul Kalilombe to Karonga.

“The transfer of the district  commissioners affect continuation of our development plans. Imagine, just in two years, we have had four district commissioners,” said the chairperson of the council.

The councilors say Kalilombe has been waging a strong war against corruption and abuse of public money at the council.

The ministry has been transferring district commissioners for efficiency and effectiveness of councils although sometimes the decision has been driven by politics.

ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

Viiva Kalilombe. Mukutiyimilira kuthana ndi okuba mcbomali

2 hours ago