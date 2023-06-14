Councilor Chikuta urges youths to explore opportunities in sports

Councillor for Malindi Ward in Mangochi, Hassan Chikuta, has urged young people in his area to explore opportunities in sports as one way of preventing themselves from indulging in bad behaviour.

Chikuta, who belongs to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), pledged that he would provide support to those interested to pursue careers in sports

The councillor made the remarks on Saturday when he launched a football trophy in the area of Group Village Head (GVH) Mbamba in the area of Senior Chief Chowe in the district.

“We rarely have sports and other recreation activities in this area, as such many young people end up into drug and alcohol abuse and promiscuity,” said Chikuta.

He said his dream is to see the youth in the district being empowered and lead a prosperous life through sports and economic endeavours.

Apart from the trophy launch, Chikuta, who is also MCP Deputy Regional Chairman for the East, has donated a bicycle ambulance to ease mobility challenges among patients and also to improve access to healthcare services in the community.

A representative of the youths, Saini Kamanga, thanked Chikuta for launching the football trophy, saying it will give them an opportunity to showcase their skills while also keeping them busy from immoral behaviours.

