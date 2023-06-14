Mzimba Southwest Constituency aspiring lawmaker launches K2m Sports Trophy

Aspiring member of Parliament for Mzimba Southwest Constituency, Dennis Mtonga, has launched a K2m Sports Trophy in his drive to promote youth participation in sports and positive living.

Speaking from Lusaka where he is currently working, Mtonga said he values the importance of youth sports and the positive impact it has on the emotional and physical wellbeing of youth.

Mtonga stated that active youth sport participation plays a crucial role in helping young people avoid substance use.

“The benefits of sports are numerous and can impact lives in profound ways. Team sports participation promotes health and wellbeing, builds confidence, and can help maintain mental health,” he said.

Village Head Loti Chisambi, who is also a talented football player, commended the aspiring legislator for the trophy, saying it will go a long way in unearthing and exposing raw talent from the area to the nation.

Loti Chisambi implored Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to take advantage of the trophy to scout new football players to beef up the national team – The Flames.

Meanwhile, finals for the trophy will be between Kamntchenja and Sambizga FCs at Kalikumbi Full Primary School Ground.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!