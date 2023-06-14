ACB arrests teacher for drawing salary without working

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Josophine Mkwamba, a former teacher at Nguludi Girls Primary School, for receiving salary as a teacher while she abandoned her post to study nursing.

Reports indicate that Ms Josophine Mkwamba was still on the Ministry of Education payroll. When the ACB investigated the matter, it was established that Mkwamba had received a total of K3, 911,698.05 as a salary from the Ministry of Education after she had stopped teaching. It was also established that the Headteacher of Nguludi Girls Primary School did not report to Chiradzulu District Education Manager (DEM) about Mkwamba’s abscondment.

According to a press statement from ACB signed by its Principle Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, Mkwamba was taken to Chiradzulu Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with influencing a public officer contrary to Section 25B (2) of the Corrupt practices Act, fraud other than false pretences contrary to Section 319A of the Penal Code and Laundering contrary to Section 42 (1)(a) of the Financial Crimes Act.

“Ms Mkwamba was released on bail…She will appear in Court on 13th July, 2023 for commencement of trial,” explains Ndala in the press statement.

Mkwamba’s bail conditions include reporting to ACB Blantyre offices once every fortnight on Fridays, not to leave Blantyre city without informing ACB and she paid K50, 000.00 cash as bail bond.

