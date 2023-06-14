Young Civil Servants object to pension contributions-call the system slavery and thangata

A grouping of young civil servants led by Samuel Chaoloka has issued a strong press statement condemning government for deducting their salaries in a Contributory Pension Scheme (CSP), calling it 21st Century slavery and Thangata.

The grouping argues that the scheme was implemented without any consultation and there was discrimination in its implementation as it targeted only those who were 35 years old and below and new recruits as indicated in the July, 2017 circular.

The young civil servants further claim that the management and administration of the scheme is not transparent and it is questionable as the employer is failing to comply by taking months to remit her portion thereby accumulating billions of arrears.

To the Head of State, the young civil servants write: “Your sons and daughters in the civil service are suffering from an evil policy which you have powers to abolish. Remember you promised us that once in power, you will abolish contributory pension scheme (Tonse Alliance Manifesto). Time is now to walk your words because waiting for us to be relieved by the court will reflect badly on your leadership.”

To Members of Parliament, they write: “Malawians entrust you with a duty of scrutinising and passing laws on their behalf as 19 million people cannot take capacity of 193 seats.

“Please pass laws you understand their contents and consult those to be affected by such laws. Believe us that one day you will pass a bill seeking sale of our nation if you continue to pass bills like the 2011 pension bill and the injunction bill, just to mention few examples.”

The young civil servants have said if their concerns will not be taken seriously, there will be lack of job commitment resulting into poor quality of service delivery in public institutions, Malawi 2063 will be a failed dream as these people are hubs for achievement of this vision and the fight on corruption and bribery will be a mystery in the public sector.

