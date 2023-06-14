Malawi Govt, UNHCR set repatriate 44 refugees back to Rwanda

The Malawi Government in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are set to repatriate 44 Rwandan refugees back to their native country.

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma disclosed this to journalists in Lilongwe on Tuesday that the repatriation exercise will commence on Wednesday.

“These refugees are those who have volunteered to go back to their homes mainly in Rwanda because the war is no longer there,” he said.

Ng’oma further said UNHCR has supported the repatriation exercise and it will commence on Wednesday.

Those refugees from Burundi are also communicating with their country in order to go back to their country, he said

Ng’oma said the travel documents have been already processed for those who have made their decision.

UNHCR Southern Africa region Director, Valentine Tapsoba said the agency has three solutions for refugees which is repatriation, local integration and resettlement but now is repatriation.

“Those who have been for quite some time should come forward voluntarily if they want go back to their countries,” he said.

Tapsoba said the agency together with government is ready to help them issue the exit documents and go back in safety and dignity.

However, government has apprehended four warlords wanted by Rwanda government.

Meanwhile, Rwanda government and the UNHCR regional office have separately awarded Minister Ng’oma for the job well done in repatriating the warlords.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!