Councilors threaten to kick out Zomba mayor, accused of self-centeredness

Some councilors in Zomba have ganged against mayor Davie Maunde accusing him of displaying dictatorial traits and self-aggrandizement.

The councilors accused the mayor of cancelling a full council meeting on Friday just because he was away, watching toddlers shooting balls.

“We were duly communicated that there would be a full council meeting on 2 February 2024, only to be told whilst in the chamber that the meeting has been postponed to Monday because the mayor and his deputy are attending intercity sporting activities in Lilongwe.” Claimed Christopher Jana of Mpila ward.

He said this was done while six councilors and a parliamentarian were already present and also members of special interest groups.

Jana said the six councilors and the parliamentarian formed a quorum and deliberations were supposed to go ahead according the local government Act.

Antony Gonani, councilor for Masongola ward questioned the wisdom of the mayor.

“How can a sane leader abandon a meeting let alone cancelling it opting for sporting activities while developmental projects in Zomba city are at a snail’s pace? We were supposed to talk of the stadium, which has been under construction since time immemorial, roads that are not being finished, substandard construction works and many more. At the end of the day people will blame president Chakwera and his government not putting in consideration of few big headed individuals.” Charged Gonani.

Member of special interest group member Dan Phiri, commonly known as ‘Uncle Dan’ in Zomba, who also received the cancellations message of the meeting whilst in the chamber, described the development as saddening.

He said as a business person he lost time and money due to miscommunication in the council.

Zomba city mayor Davie Maunde has rubbished the claims. He says there was no such a meeting planned for 2 February 2024.

He wondered where the councilors are getting the information from.

“There was no such a meeting in the diary, I think they wanted to have a DPP caucus. These people should know that at council there is leadership and at this point in time am in charge. Sooner the DPP councilors realize that their party is not in government the better.” Said Maunde.

Sources from the council told this publication that the meeting was really scheduled but officials had already pocketed allowances for three night for the even in Lilongwe.

Maunde faces a lot of pressure as the city will elect another Mayor this coming May.

