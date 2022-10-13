Countess of Wessex Sophie visits surgery beneficiaries in Salima

Countess of Wessex Sophie, who arrived in Malawi on Wednesday, on Thursday visited beneficiaries of eye surgery in Salima.

She is in the country to celebrate Malawi’s status of trachoma free and will be part of the World Sight Day commemorations in Salima.

Malawi has eliminated trachoma with the help of its health partners including the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust and Sight Savers.

Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex Sophie is also the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. She arrived in the country on Wednesday through the Kamuzu International Airport. The Countess of Wessex who is married to Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles III will be in the country from today 12th of October till the 14th of October. She is also expected to visit Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe to appreciate the work of the ophthalmology department in tackling blindness and the progress of some of the UK-funded programmes.

