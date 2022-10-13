Court sentences gulewamkulu for rape

October 14, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
A court in Kasungu has sentenced two gulewamkulu leaders to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping two women who wanted to join the cultural cult.

Gulewamkulu: Jailed
Kasungu Police Spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho says the Kasungu First Grade Court heard that on September 26, 2022, the victims went to the initiation camp to join gulewamkulu, but failed to pay K2000 each that they were told to pay.
In the evening, Ngelezi Kasalika and Chimwemwe Chibwe went to the victims’ homes where they demanded sex for them to join free of charge.
Kachikho added that, before separately raping them Kasalika and Chibwe threatened the victims that if they refused they would go mad.

