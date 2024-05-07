Court acquits lodge owner on defilement charge

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has acquited Dennis Dias, 56, owner of Neptune Lodge at Namwera, on accusation that he defiled a 15-year-old girl at his lodge.

Mangochi Police Station prosecution officer, Inspector Amos Mwase, told the court that Dias forced himself onto the victim by tearing her underwear on 21 May 2023 in one of his lodge’s room.

Appearing before the court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and outsourced forensic services of Dr. Charles Patrick Dzamalala to substantiate his swearing.

True to his claim of innocence, the forensic results on the torn underwear showed nothing belonging to him; but rather, showed four different male DNAs.

Passing the judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande said the state failed to establish some elements of the offence, hence, acquitted him.

After the judgement, Dias who hails from Sumaili Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in the district, was full of tears of joy in disbelief of his fate.

His lawyer, Patrick Henry Debwe expressed gratitude towards the judgment, saying that justice has prevailed.

