Court allows Chiunda lawyers access security system at Maneb

A court in Zomba has allowed the defense team of suspended Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) executive director Gerald Chiunda access security system at Maneb.

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court has allowed the defence in a case involving Chiunda and three others to access Maneb’s security system during cross examination of state witnesses.

Chiunda, who is suspended Maneb executive director and three others are answering allegations that they failed to safeguard last year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations that were leaked.

The other three are the board’s Head of Security, Owen Khuntho, Chief Examinations Development Officer and Chief Examinations Security Officer, Ishmael Faki and Joseph Chilombe, respectively.

When the matter came in court on Wednesday, Ian Twea, who is representing Khuntho and Chilombe, asked the court to allow them appreciate the security system at Maneb during cross examination.

In her ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Lisa Chingoli said she finds no reason why the defence should not access Maneb’s security system.

She then ruled that the defence be allowed to access Maneb’s security system.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!