Govt makes U-turn on teachers Covid-19 risk allowance pledge
The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 has made a U-turn on its pledge to pay teachers three months risk allowances, triggering another wave of strike threats.
The agreement to pay the teachers risk allowance was as agreed between Teachers Union of Malawi and Parliamentary Committee on Education earlier this month.
In the agreement, the teachers had agreed to go back to work on the understanding that Education committee would take the agreement to the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 for implementation.
In a letter addressed to TUM president, Parliament’s Education Committtee chairperson Brenex Kaise simply quoted the response from Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.
Following the response, (TUM) has resolved to resume the nationwide strike following government’s failure to provide them with allowances for personal protective equipment as per agreement.
TUM has given the government a seven day notice to respond before they begin the strike.
we are a laughing stock and crazy creatures if we are still non stopping running to give the teachers allowances. this is tax payers money from other countries who are to pay these allowances. a teacher in the countries who is sourcing this money is working and has been working from home through on- line getting her usual salary and no allowance even that now are back to school. malawian teacher has been busy running her/ his private business during the lockdown .thanks to the lockdown – business boom. and getting her or his salary. so where is the risk… Read more »
We are very baffled by this crazy attitude of these teachers and their organization(TUM). Why do they need the risk allowance on COVID19? They want tell me that our children are infected and they are likely to catch the disease? Come on this is impunity and retrogressive to development.Teachers are not front line staff in fighting the pandemic that they should be paid allowances.This culture of allowances is what has retarded reforms in the civil service. The truth is that our children are at risk because teachers are at liberty to go any where they want without much ado.
ndiwe galu kwabasi
I disagree. Looking at the numbers of leaarners in a class, it is very true that teachers are very much exposed to covid than other proffessions so pay them. I beg to rest ur hon.