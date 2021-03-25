May 30 by-election ballot papers arrive Friday

March 25, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says ballot papers for the March 30 by-elections arrive in the country this Friday, March 26, 2021.

Mwafulirwa: allot papers will be transported to the constituency/ward nerve centres the same day.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa says the ballot papers will come through Kamuzu International Airport  in Lilongwe at 16.05hrs.

The ballot papers were printed in Dubai.

It comes following the cancellation of the arrival of the papers over the weekend.

Mwafulirwa said the ballot papers will be transported to the constituency/ward nerve centres the same day.

He said this will be followed by distribution from the nerve centres to polling stations  on Sunday 28 March, 2021.

