Court allows live audio coverage of elections case: Times, Zodiak get permission

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday granted permission to Times and Zodiak for live audio coverage of elections case proceedings.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima who are disputing the May 21 presidential poll results.

The case continued Wednesday morning in Lilongwe amidst tight security as police officers have surrounded court premises forming a barrier to stop the public from going to the court.

The five-judges hearing the matter were also escorted by the military soldiers who beefed up security.

Both MCP and UTM presidents Chakwera and Chilima respectively did not attend the court but senior party officials came to follow the proceedings.

Both MCP and UTM claim the May 21 Presidential Elections were rigged in favour of President Peter Mutharika who was declared winner with 38 percent of the votes trailed by Chakwera with 35 percent and Chilima with 20 percent.

The five judges hearing the matter are Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga and Redson Kapindu.

