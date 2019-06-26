Orlando Pirates  sign Malawi star Gabadinho Mhango

South African Absa Premiership side Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Malawian international Gabadinho Mhangofrom rivals Bidvest Wits.

The slippery striker, who has previously been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, was one of the star performers for Malawi national football team at the COSAFA Cup recently.

The 26-year-old attacker is set to undergo a medical before joining up with his new team-mates, the club confirmed.

“The 26-year-old Malawian international will undergo a medical tomorrow and join his new teammates for the afternoon training session,’ the club said in a statement.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Wits’ management for the professional manner that these negotiations were conducted,” the club said in a statement

Apart from Mhango, Pirates have signed eight players this off-season already after confirming the arrivals of French goalkeeper Joris Delle, Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tebogo Tlolane and Tshegofatso Mabasa earlier

