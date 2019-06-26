FA Malawi to ensure to promotion of educational pursuits for its football academy

Almost six months since it got rolled down its training programme at the FAM Football Academy, Football Association of Malawi, has committed to ensure the education side of the boys is not affected.

FAM Technical Development Officer, Benjamin Kumwenda says the association has added the teaching of essential academic subjects to the programme to enhance the boys’ performance in class.

“Our Academy comprises of school going kids, so we always tell the boys that doing better in the game goes together with doing well in class at school.

“As an association, we meet the academy kids two days per week on Fridays and Saturdays. While Saturdays are for the football training sessions, Fridays are dedicated for academic lessons in subjects like English, Mathematics and Life Skills.

“For the Life Skills, the kids are taught how to live with people in harmony and to behave responsibility whenever they are with parents, teachers and fellow peers, ” Kumwenda said.

The Academy’s head coach Abel Mkandawire is optimistic that they shall produce future top stars.

“Ever since we started started the programme, there has been a great improvement and I can see a bright future in Malawian football. We started by teaching them different basic football tactics and now they are able to apply them in actual game situations,” Mkandawire said.

The 44-member FAM Football Academy squad is decided into four teams of 11 players each namely the Kangaroos, Tigers, Buffalos and Eagles and are coached by former Flames’ players such as Clement Kafwafwa, Sherry Msuku, Lawrence Mnenula and renowned youth coach Cyrus Luwindo. Mkandawire is the overall head coach.

The Under-14 boys were selected from Kanjedza, Kapeni and Misesa primary schools for the pilot project and FAM will soon open other football academies in the Central and Northern Regions.

