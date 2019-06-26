FA Malawi rolls out CAF electronic fitness test kits for Super League teams

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has started assessing Super League players using the Electronic Physical Fitness Performance devices the Association received from Confederation of African Football (CAF) earlier this year.

The devices are used to monitor the performance of athletes and will lead to improved performance, reduction of injuries, decrease in sudden cardiac arrest cases and reduce fatalities amongst other things.

On Tuesday morning, FAM Youth and Physical Development Officer, James Sangala tried out the test kits at Country Club Limbe with Super League team, Ntopwa Football Club.

“Previously, we only did the exercise with the nationals teams — the Flames, Under 23 and Women’s teams. From Tuesday, we will now be moving around the training grounds to meet with the elite league teams across the country so that each and every player is assessed,” said Sangala, who got trained in the use of the equipment in South Africa.

“After the assessments, we will produce reports which will enable coaches to check if they need to advance their training sessions to further develop the players’ fitness. Even the players themselves will check where they are lacking and improve their performance on the ground.

“The devices will also help to track if injured players are ready to return to action,” Sangala said.

On Wednesday, Sangala assessed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers players while Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Tigers will have their turns on Thursday and Friday respectively.

CAF donated the Physical Fitness Performance devices to all its member associations in May last year to help in monitoring the performance of athletes, following an agreement by the Executive Committee at its meeting on 10 January 2018 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :