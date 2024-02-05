Court begins hearing case where 5 are accused of attempting to fix match between Ntopwa FC and Fomo

Senior resident Magistrate Akiya Mwanyongo has started hearing a case in which five sports personalities Mphatso Jika, Billy Severe, Alfred Kamphamtengo, Willard Banda and Mary Woodworth are suspected of attempting to fix a match between Ntopwa FC and Fomo.

The court is charging the suspects with conspiracy to commit a felony which is against Section 404 of the penal code and also corrupt practices which is against section 396 sub section 2 of the penal code.

The court has heard that the grouping offered referee Mayamiko Kanjere a sum of K1.2 Million kwacha as a reward to favour Fomo to get promotion into the super league.

Meanwhile, the State Prosecutor in the case, Sub-Inspector Martin Thulu, on behalf of Region Prosection Officer, Superintendent Damiano Kaputa, who is not present in court today has told the court that he will parade four witnesses.

The defence is asking for bail before the court, after the state earlier indicated that they are not ready with the case now.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!