Court concludes former minister Henry Mussa, director Munthali theft case

April 13, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

A court in Lilongwe has concluded hearing of a case involving a powerful cabinet minister and a senior government official in the theft case of government property.

Defence lawyer Powel Nkhutabasa with his client the former Minister of Information Henry Mussa 

The chief resident magistrate Patrick Chirwa has concluded hearing the case in which Henry Mussa, former Information minister and Gideon Munthali Former Director of Information are answering theft charges in connection with the computers and a gen set at the ministry.

Both the state and the defense team have since been given 14 days to file their final submission in the J10.1 million case.

The two were in court on Monday where the State Paraded its three witnesses making it a total of five witnesses.

According to one of the witnesses who is State Investigator, Detective Khomera, brought before the court, three computers are believed to have been stolen.

Khomera told the court that one of the Computers was found at Mussa’s home in Lilongwe while the other two were found in Mzuzu and Blantyre.

Defense lawyer Innocent Kubwalo said after submissions the court will have to rule whether the two have case to answer or not.

On his part, Steve Kayuni Director of Public Presecution expressed delight saying the case is going smoothly.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Govt sets aside K500m for constituency redemarcation exercise – State House

Government has set aside K500 million for the constituency redemarcation exercise. Director of Communications for State House Sean Kampondeni said...

Close