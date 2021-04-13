Court concludes former minister Henry Mussa, director Munthali theft case

A court in Lilongwe has concluded hearing of a case involving a powerful cabinet minister and a senior government official in the theft case of government property.

The chief resident magistrate Patrick Chirwa has concluded hearing the case in which Henry Mussa, former Information minister and Gideon Munthali Former Director of Information are answering theft charges in connection with the computers and a gen set at the ministry.

Both the state and the defense team have since been given 14 days to file their final submission in the J10.1 million case.

The two were in court on Monday where the State Paraded its three witnesses making it a total of five witnesses.

According to one of the witnesses who is State Investigator, Detective Khomera, brought before the court, three computers are believed to have been stolen.

Khomera told the court that one of the Computers was found at Mussa’s home in Lilongwe while the other two were found in Mzuzu and Blantyre.

Defense lawyer Innocent Kubwalo said after submissions the court will have to rule whether the two have case to answer or not.

On his part, Steve Kayuni Director of Public Presecution expressed delight saying the case is going smoothly.

