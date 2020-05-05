Court convicts Malawi Red Cross employees over theft

First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Chikwawa District has convicted and sentenced Anderson Batumeyo, 38, and Kaliyofasi Njinga, 47, to three years imprisonment with hard labour for theft by servant contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code.

The court, through state prosecutor Sergeant Stephene Genti heard that the convicts who were Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) employees working as an office assistant and a security guard respectively committed the offence between the month of January and March this year where they stole 209 bags of cement valued at K1.4 million belonging to MRCS in Chikwawa District.

Appearing before court, the two pleaded not guilty which prompted the state to parade four witnesses leading to their conviction.

In mitigation, the two told the court that they are first offenders and they are breadwinners for their families hence asked the court for a lenient sentence.

“My Lord, it would be necessary if you pass a stiff punishment to the offenders. Like anyone else, I should believe that the two misused their posts whilst on duty. On top of that, the stolen bags of cement were not recovered which is a loss to the organization.

“The stiff punishment will as such send as a warning to other would be offenders,” prosecutor Genti told the court.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chirundu concurred with the state and sentenced each to three years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kaliyofasi Njinga hails from Lauji Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kasisi while Anderson Batumeyo hails from Kabudula Village in the area of TA Katunga, both from Chikwawa District.

