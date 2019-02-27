Court convicts two for killing persons with albinism: They pleaded guilty

February 27, 2019 Collins Kalivute -Mana

The High Court sitting in Ntcheu on Tuesday convicted two people for killing a person with albinism in 2016 at Zintambira Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chakhumbura in the district.

An artist’s impression of a court proceeding

Judge Redson Kapindu, who presided over the case, has since reserved his sentence until both the State and defence present written submissions to the court.

The two accused – Kenneth Moses, 39, and Herbert Maloni, 34, – pleaded guilty to the murder charge.

Fletcher Masina, a person with albinism, was brutally killed while working in his garden on May 24 2016.

 

