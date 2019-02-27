Gangata bids farewell to Nyirenda and Selemani

Masters Security Patron and flamboyant sponsor Alfred Gangata has praised the departed General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda and Team Manager Muhammad Selemani.

The two stepped down from their positions as they seek election in top positions of General Secretary and Legal Advisor respectively at the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) electoral congress scheduled for this weekend in the Lakeshore District of Salima.

Speaking inside ‘Tizame pa Masewero’ Programme aired on Galaxy FM on Tuesday, Gangata described Nyirenda and Selemani as hard working and result oriented gentlemen who have greatly contributed to the success of Masters Security Services Football Club.

“These two gentlemen have contributed a lot to Masters Security Services and they are the people who have played a big role in putting the team on the map. With their hard work and expertise, the team managed to win the Carsberg Cup as well as finishing fourth in the league” said Gangata.

Gangata further said despite his wish to continue keeping and work with Nyirenda and Selemani at Masters, he believe the duo will be successful at the Sulom polls.

“They are capable briliant young men and I have no doubt they will ben elected for the betterment of our football. As Masters, we will be happy to contribute our people to such a big institution in such a short period of our exisistence” said Gangata.

Meanwhile, Gangata said the departure of the two will not entirely kill off the dream he has for masters.

He revealed that his wish is to see his club clinching the league title this coming season.

“It has always been my dream and it is still my dream that the team achieve more. On a day like this one [26th February] next year same time 10:25pm, I will come back here telling you that Masters Security are the league champions” challenged Gangata.

He said preparations for the new season are going on very well with a number of trialist from within Malawi and abroad are trying their luck.

Masters lost two of its key players Nigerian Babatunde Adeboye and Francis Mkonda to giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers during the recent transfer window.

Some are reported to be training with Civil Sporting Club following frustrations die to unpaid dues.

