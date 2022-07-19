Court denies bail Susu

A court in Lilongwe has denied bail a Chinese national Lu Ke popularly known as Susu for fear that he might be a flight risk. Senior Resident Magistrate, James Mankhwazi on Monday denied the bail to Susu who is answering charges of child trafficking. This therefore means that Susu will be remanded at Maula Prison awaiting the expiry of the 15 days of investigations prayed for by the state. Among others, Mankwazi said the State has successfully demonstrated that Susu is a flight risk, has no definitive place of stay and could interfere with witnesses.

Regional Prosecuting Officer Prescot Mwayiulipo asked the court to commit Susu to Maula Prison for further 15 days while the State finalises investigations.

When Ke applied for bail, the State through RPO Mwayiulipo argued that the accused is a flight risk and that he will likely interfere with witnesses since he knows their identities.

Mwayiulipo added that the case has generated public interest and it will be safe for him to be in prison.

Susu was not represented by a legal practitioner but told the court that he has procured services of a lawyer as a matter of exercising his constitutional rights.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!