Court dismiss electoral petition, slaps Chinyani with costs to pay MEC

Justice Jack N’riva of the High Court in Blantyre has dismissed with cost an election petition stemming from the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections after the petitioner Samuel Chinyani failed to pursue the case.

Chinyani, who contested in Mwanza West Constituency and lost to Joyce Chitsulo, was challenging Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declaration of Chitsulo as a winner.

He, however failed to turn up for the hearing last Friday and could not challenge the preliminary objection raised by MEC – the first respondent and Chitsulo as second respondent.

Judge N’riva observed that that there was “no seriousness” from Chinyani to pursue the case.

He said even the date of hearing was obtained by MEC and that the objection to the petition was not responded.

“Instead of withdrawing the case, if he was no longer interested in pursuing it, he left the case in limbo,” said Judge N’riva.

He said Chinyani’s conduct was abuse of court process and “vexatious”.

The court awarded MEC and Chitsulo with costs.

