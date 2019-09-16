India to proceed with Mahatma Ghandi statue in Malawi but changes site

Indian government will proceed with its plans to erect a bust of Indian nationalist Mahatma Ghandi in Blantyre but changed plans from having it at an open site to put it inside Mahatma Ghandi International Convention Centre after a public backlash.

Two individuals—Pemphero Mphande and Mkotama Katenga-Kaunda—obtained a court order against the contractor, Plem Construction from proceeding to work on, develop, and/or construct a bust of Gandhi at a “public land”.

The new Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Amurag Bhushan said in view of court order and public displeasure, they have resolved to have the statue constructed inside the convention centre and not at open site as ealier planned.

“The statue will be inside and not in open because the name of the convention centre is Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

The Indian Government will finance the construction of an international convention centre in Blantyre City which will host various activities, including international conferences.

As part of the agreement, the Blantyre City Council (BCC) will put up a statue in honour of fallen Indian nationalist leader Mahatma Ghandi which will now be inside the centre.

Commentators say this should serve as a lesson to local public officers to consult their citizens on critical issues and also have their fair justification for the same.

